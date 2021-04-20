ANRE is granted consent to set out database for all energy and gas consumers

The National Energy Regulator (ANRE) received consent from the the Authority for the Digitalization of Romania to implementing a platform that will contain a database with all the electricity and gas consumers in Romania, says a press release sent by ANRE on Tuesday, to AGERPRES.

Within the project financed from EU funds, the main activity is that of purchasing IT - software, hardware and training platform development and implementation services necessary to develop and implement the online platform for optimizing operational processes from the energy market, generated by the changing of the supplier.

The integrated IT platform will use a countrywide unique database, associated to the approximately 13 million household and non-household clients, of which approximately 9 million electricity consumers and approximately 4 million natural gas consumers and will be an online unique system for all involved market participants in the process of changing the supplier (distribution operators, suppliers and final clients who intend to change their supplier).

As a result of optimizing operational processes, the final customer will have real time access to the details regarding the process of changing the supplier upon the request made by him. Currently, in accordance with the current regulations, the process of changing the electricity and natural gas supplier takes up to 21 days since notifying the intention of changing the supplier by the final client.

By implementing the project there will be European regulations applied, which foresee that until 2026 the technical process of changing supplier to be finalized within 24 hours, as well as establishing the inter-operability of data regarding changing the supplier, from a format point of view.

The total project value is 19.924 million RON, of which non-reimbursable spending worth 19.525 million RON and expenses from own contribution of 398.470 RON. The project is co-financed from the Social European Fund, through the Operational Program of Administrative Capacity 2014-2020.

The implementation period of the project is 24 months, namely July 2, 2020 - June 30, 2022.