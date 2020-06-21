ANRE: Romania's official power generation capacity with a total installed capacity is 20,654 MW

On 19 June, Romania's official power generation capacities with a total installed capacity is 20,654 MW, according to the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), however the institution is in a process of analysis to determine which of the power plants truly work.

On the ANRE website, an official statistics has been introduced, indicating the existence of installed capacity of 20,654,233 MW in total.Of the total, 32.4% represent hydro capacities (6,692 MW), 23.2% coal (4,787 MW), 15.5% hydrocarbons (3,210 MW), 14.6% wind (3,021 MW), 6.8% nuclear (1,413 MW), 6.7% solar (1,392 MW) and 0.5% biomass (112 MW).The "Other" chapter includes capacities based on biogas (20,452 MW), residual heat (4.1 MW), waste (0.63 MW) and geothermal (0.05 MW).These are only official statistics, and the ANRE representatives are in the process of analysis to determine exactly which of the plants are still operating.In August last year, head of the ANRE Dumitru Chirita said that those groups which are no longer functional will lose their license, in order not to appear in the official statistics regarding the installed power capacity of the country."Theoretically, Romania has a very large installed power, 24,000 MW, and, somewhere 16,000 MW, are actually available. The other 8,000 MW are largely megawatts which no longer exist physically or have not been available for a very long time," he said.The ANRE informed in November, that it will continue the analysis of the power generation capacities in order to assess their installed power as accurately as possible and published on its website the situation of the installed powers in generation capacities, a situation which is periodically updated.