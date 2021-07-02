ANSVSA: 95 outbreaks of swine flu recorded on Thursday, 34,807 animals affected

A number of 95 outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) were active on Thursday, of which one in commercial holdings and two outbreaks in commercial type A holdings, affecting 34,708 animals (out of active outbreaks), according to data provided by the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA).

Between 2019 and the present, 3,200 outbreaks of African swine fever have been extinguished.

Between June 25 and July 1, 2021, 20 new outbreaks of ASF were recorded.

Since the first signaling of the presence of the ASF virus in Romania, on July 31, 2017, and until now, 5,774 cases have been diagnosed in wild boars in 41 counties. According to the European provisions, wild boar cases shall be extinguished at least 2 years after their occurrence.

Between June 25 and July 1, five new cases of ASF were reported in wild boars.