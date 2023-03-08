 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Anti-communist political prisoners to be commemorated by running acclaimed documentary

www.bugetul.ro
Octav Bjoza

Romania's anti-communist political prisoners from 1944 to1989 will be commemorated on Friday, March 10, in Brasov, in two events - a military and religious ceremony and the Brasov premiere screening of the episode "Octav Bjoza - Romanian Youth Guard" of the "Memorial of pain" documentary series.

The military ceremony will take place in Teatrului Square, at the Monument to the Fighters of the Anti-Communist Resistance, organised by the Brasov Prefecture and the Brasov garrison, and it will be attended by local administration officials, the garrison command, and soldiers.

On the Day of Anti-Communist Political Prisoners from 1944-1989, the Astra Cinema Hall will host a screening of the documentary about Octav Bjoza, where admission is free subject to seat availability. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.