Anti-communist political prisoners to be commemorated by running acclaimed documentary

Romania's anti-communist political prisoners from 1944 to1989 will be commemorated on Friday, March 10, in Brasov, in two events - a military and religious ceremony and the Brasov premiere screening of the episode "Octav Bjoza - Romanian Youth Guard" of the "Memorial of pain" documentary series.

The military ceremony will take place in Teatrului Square, at the Monument to the Fighters of the Anti-Communist Resistance, organised by the Brasov Prefecture and the Brasov garrison, and it will be attended by local administration officials, the garrison command, and soldiers.

On the Day of Anti-Communist Political Prisoners from 1944-1989, the Astra Cinema Hall will host a screening of the documentary about Octav Bjoza, where admission is free subject to seat availability. AGERPRES