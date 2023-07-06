Anti-corruption head: The DNA has potential to become a regional hub for anti-graft expertise

The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) has the potential to become a regional hub for anti-graft expertise, DNA Chief Prosecutor Marius Voineag declared on Thursday during a meeting with U.S. ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec.

"My vision about DNA's development envisages strengthening the institution on modern, performance-based principles, specifically on the fight against high-level corruption, and support from our strategic partners is particularly important both for increasing our capacity to carry out financial investigations, and for training experts. The fact that the U.S. expressed interest in this topic and shows its support for our strategy is certainly an advantage for the institution and for the anti-corruption policy in general. We have the potential to become a regional hub for anti-corruption expertise, and the experience of U.S. law enforcement institutions can help us achieve this goal as soon as possible," said the anti-corruption head, as cited in a release.

The discussions focused on the continuation and expansion of cooperation between Romania and the U.S. in the judicial field, with an emphasis on the substantial expansion of American assistance targeted at fighting corruption and monitoring the effectiveness of program implementation. AGERPRES