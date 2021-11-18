Anti-COVID-19 vaccination process, strengthening EU internal market, cybersecurity discussed by President Iohannis, Commissioner Breton

President Klaus Iohannis, on Thursday welcomed at the Cotroceni Palace the European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, with whom he discussed topics on the current agenda of the European Union, such as the vaccination process against COVID- 19, strengthening the Union's Internal Market and cybersecurity, the Presidential Administration informs in a press release.

Thus, the Romanian President voiced his appreciation for the support granted by the European Commission in managing the health crisis and mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic still involves many challenges, pleading for further coordination of Member States' actions and keeping European Union unity in this respect.

"Regarding the epidemiological situation in Romania, President Klaus Iohannis highlighted the importance of speeding up the vaccination campaign, the vaccine being the main tool to fight SARS-CoV-2 infection. At the same time, the Romanian President underscored that strengthening management procedures in the case of the persons found to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 is extremely important, in managing the next waves, as well as in supporting the health system to cope with the pressure it is subjected to in the context of the current health crisis," the same sources said.During the talks, the head of state reiterated Romania's strong commitment to participate in the strengthening of the integration of the European project. In this regard, President Iohannis pleaded for the unity and solidarity of the Member States to be preserved.With regard to cybersecurity, President Klaus Iohannis and Commissioner Thierry Breton underscored the need to pay adequate attention to security issues related to the future of the digital environment, where cybersecurity issues and the approach to misinformation are major priorities. Thus, President Klaus Iohannis mentioned that our country is committed to ensuring the operationalization of the European Competence Centre on Cyber Security, hosted by Romania, underscoring the importance of constant dialogue and cooperation at the level of the European Commission in this regard.According to the Presidential Administration, European Commissioner Thierry Breton appreciated the involvement of President Iohannis in the joint efforts to consolidate the European project.Thierry Breton also mentioned that the European Commission's efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic would continue and called for the proper use by Member States of the tools and mechanisms created within the Union.The European Commissioner emphasized that considerable efforts are being made at EU level to prevent and counter misinformation, including in the online environment, stating that information sharing and the exchange of good practice between Member States are key issues in this regard.