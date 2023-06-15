Anti-graft prosecutors to be trained by FBI in special investigative techniques, methods.

Chief prosecutor of Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Marius Voineag has welcomed legal attache of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with the US Embassy in Bucharest Monika A. Wasiewicz at the DNA main offices, told Agerpres.

According to a DNA press statement, talks focused on the continuation and expansion of co-operation between the two organisations.

"For the DNA to fulfill its mission of combating high-level corruption, a central point of the managerial vision is the efficient use of the organisation's resources in order to achieve its performance potential. In achieving this objective, the FBI will help DNA with professional training programmes forthe use of special investigation techniques and methods, as well as innovative technologies," says DNA.

In criminal investigations, the two organisations will continue to support each other in international judicial cooperation, in accordance with the provisions of the Treaty between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of Romania on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, signed in Washington on May 26, 1999 .

During the meeting, Voineag said that corruption affects the development of Romanian society in the economic, social and political areas, which can lead, among other things, to a decrease of public trust in democracy and to moving away from European and NATO values.