Antibiotice Iasi shows profit higher by 25 pct, after Q1 of 2020

The Romanian drug producer Antibiotice Iasi showed a net profit higher by 25 pct, following the first three months of the year, totaling 4.08 million RON, due to the fiscal facility exempting from tax profit invested in technological equipment, a release of the company sent on Tuesday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange shows.

"Following the income recorded and the expenses conducted, in Q1 of 2020 the gross profit is worth 4.19 million RON, a 1 pct increase in comparison to the value recorded in the same period of last year. The net profit is worth 4.08 million RON, up by 25 pct than the value recorded in Q1 of 2019 (3.27 million lei) and is due to the fiscal facility exempting from tax profit invested in technological equipment," the company's report mentions.

The profit from exploitation, on March 31, has increased by 6 pct, to 5.45 million RON, from 5.17 million RON, in the similar period of last year.

The incomes from sales have gone up to 73.63 million RON, by 13 pct higher than the value recorded at the end of the first quarter of last year. The increase was determined by the 48.7 pct increase in sales on the market in Romania.

The total debts of Antibiotice Iasi clocked in at 301.2 million lei.

Antibiotice Iasi, the most important Romanian producer of generic drugs, has in its portfolio 150 drugs for human use, in parenteral form (powders for injectable solutions and suspensions), oral solid forms (tablets and capsules), and topical forms (creams, gels, ointments), ovules and suppositories. This portfolio contains drugs from following classes: anti-viral with systemic use, skin products, muscular-skeleton system, cardiovascular system, digestive tract, central nervous system and drugs for women's health (genital-urinary system).