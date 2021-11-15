Anticommunist uprising in Brasov - commemorated by Deputies' Chamber plenum

The Deputies commemorated, on Monday, in plenary sitting, the day of November 15, which is the Day of the 1987 Anticommunist Rebellion which took place in Brasov.

The leader of the PNL (National Liberal Party) Deputies, Gabriel Andronache, brought to mind that, according to Law No. 215/2021, remembering the Brasov Rebellion of 1987 became mandatory for the fundamental public authorities of the Romanian state every year, on November 15.

USR (Save Romania Union) Deputy Victor Ilie emphasized that, as a Brasov resident, he feels pride and sadness about the events of November 1987.PSD (Social Democratic Party) Deputy Ana Predescu also recalled the moments of November 15, 1987.AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) MP Mircia Chelaru claimed that the remembrance of the events that took place in Brasov on November 15, 1987 must also mean "a warning for today day."UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) MP Szabo Odon, in his turn, pointed out that the 1987 Brasov Rebellion is an act of dignity for those who had the courage to rise up against an "absolutist, falsely claiming to be patriotic, nationalist regime."