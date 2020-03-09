APIA: 8,836 new cars registered in Romania in February down 26.8 per cent

A number of 8.836 new cars have been registered in Romania in February, down 26.8 per cent compared with last year, when there were registered 12.071 cars, according to the data provided by the Association of Car Manufacturers and Importers (APIA), quoting the statistics of the Directorate for Driving License and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV).

"Even if this is, most probably, a circumstantial situation, both in Romania and in Europe, some of the CO2 objectives seem to have generated the increasingly faster registration of some units in December 2019, and this can be noticed in the volume recorded in the beginning of this year, as in Romania the drop after the first two months of the year was much higher (-18.1 per cent) than in most European states, specified APIA," mentioned the report.In respect to the registrations of new commercial vehicles ((LCVs, HCVs, Minibuse) in Romania, they register a general drop of 25.3 per cent in the first two months on the segment of the new cars and an increase of 6.4 per cent on the used cars segment.In the used cars category, February 2020 recorded an increase of 1.3 per cent in Romania against February 2019, of 37,276 units, compared with 36,807 units registered in February 2019. With this data, the number of used cars recorded a drop of only 1.2 per cent in January-February (compared with the new ones, in the case of which the drop was of 18.1 per cent).In this context, underscored APIA, the ratio of 3.4 used/one new is maintained, increasing compared to last year."However, it would be worth noting the average age of these cars, which in February 2020 was 11.4 years, down from the average of January (11.7 years)," underscored APIA.