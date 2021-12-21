Approx. 100 protesters enter Parliament Palace courtyard

Approximately 100 persons among those who are protesting in the Izvor Park area have managed to enter Parliament's courtyard, according to some judiciary sources.

Approximately 1,500 people are protesting on Tuesday close to the Palace of Parliament, against the introduction of the green certificate.

Traffic was blocked in the protest area with the Traffic Police deciding to restrict the traffic on the Natiunile Unite avenue, the segment between the B.P. Hasdeu Street and the Libertatii Avenue, as well as on the first lane of the segment of the Calea 13 Septembrie Avenue, from the Libertatii Avenue towards the Marriot Hotel.

Numerous AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romania) supporters and MPs have been protesting on Tuesday in front of the Palace of Parliament against the COVID green certificate and restrictions imposed in the pandemic context, Agerpres informs.