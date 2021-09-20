Approximately 136,200 persons pass through border crossing points in past 24 hrs

Approximately 136,200 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 33,700 vehicles (of which 8,200 trucks) have conducted control formalities through the border crossing points at the level of the entire country in the past 24 hours, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Monday.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, entering Romania there were 65,300 persons with 15,900 vehicles, while 70,900 persons and 17,800 vehicles were exiting.

The border with Hungary was transited by approximately 36,300 persons and 14,800 vehicles (2,300 trucks), of whom exiting were 20,400 persons with 9,100 vehicles.In what regards specific activities, in the areas of competence - the border crossing points and the green border - the border police staff noted, in the past 24 hours, 50 illegal activities (16 felonies and 34 misdemeanors) conducted both by Romanian and foreign citizens.There were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, undeclared goods which were about to be illegally brought into the country, which went over the allowed border threshold or were suspect of being counterfeit, with a total value of approximately 25,100 RON.The value of applied contraventions was approximately 39,900 RON.In the past 24 hours, 15 foreign nationals were denied entry for not fulfilling the conditions set down by the law, and 12 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave Romania due to various legal reasons.

Agerpres