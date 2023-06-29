Approximately 237,400 people cross border points in the last 24 hours

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, during Wednesday, approximately 237,400 people, Romanian citizens, went through the control formalities (both inbound and outbound) through the border points throughout the country and foreigners, and over 59,000 means of transport.

On the way to enter Romania, there were 116,889 people, of whom 16,219 were Ukrainian citizens.

Regarding the specific activities, in the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police detected 62 illegal acts (43 crimes and 19 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

During Wednesday, 28 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions stipulated by the law were not allowed to enter the country, and 26 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.