Approximately 30 tons of second-hand clothes and shoes, stopped at border

Almost 30 tons of second-hand clothes and shoes, transported by two Bulgarian citizens in two road units for commercial companies from Romania, were stopped at the southern Giurgiu Border Crossing Point because the goods were not accompanied by documents corresponding to cross-border transport.

"There being suspicions about the legality of these transports, the border police requested authorized support from the representatives of the National Authority for Consumer Protection. Thus, during the checks, it was established that there were 29,630 kilograms of waste in the means of transport," said the Giurgiu Border Police Inspectorate, in a press release issued on Tuesday.

After checking the accompanying documents, the authorities found that the transports did not meet the conditions for entering the country, which is why the competent authorities did not allow the means of transport to enter Romania.