Approximately 500 troops belonging to the Romanian Army, the United States of America and Poland will train together, between March 16 and March 24, during the "Justice Eagle 21.1" exercise, according to a press release sent on Friday by the Information and Public Relations Department of the 9th Mechanized Brigade "Marasesti."

According to the same source, the exercise, which will take place at the Secondary Training Centre for Combat of the Romanian Land Forces, in Smardan, Galati County, aims to increase the interoperability of NATO member armed forces: the US, Poland and Romania, maintaining the joint deployment and training capability by exercising related logistical support, developing a regional environment conducive to multinational military cooperation and increasing the professionalism of the military.

The Romanian Army is represented in this exercise by soldiers from the following structures: 341st Infantry Battalion "Constanta"/9th Mechanized Brigade "Marasesti," "Capidava" 911th Infantry Battalion/9th Mechanized Brigade "Marasesti," 168th Logistic Support Battalion"Pontus Euxinus"/9th Mechanized Brigade "Marasesti," 631st Tanks Battalion "Oituz"/15th Mechanized Brigade "Podu Inalt," 285th Artillery Battalion "Vlaicu Voda"/282nd Armored Brigade "Union of Principalities."