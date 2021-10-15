Arafat: I talked to PM, access to essential stores will not be conditioned by the green certificate

The head of the Emergency Situations Department, Raed Arafat, said on Thursday that he had spoken with interim Prime Minister Florin Citu after he said the green certificate should be implemented in stores as well, and added his statement does not refer to staples.

"We had a discussion with him, we are not talking about essential stores, this may apply in some countries to stores that are considered less essential, to certain types of locations, where indeed they enter by the green certificate. This will have to be a decision by normative act (...), in certain areas, certain places, certain shops entrance by the green certificate, this is something that is applied in other countries as well. We are not talking about grocery stores, where the staple things that everyone should have access to are. The green certificate also means testing, when we talk about these stores, we are not only talking about vaccination or going through the disease, we are also talking about testing, an aspect to be analyzed too. I am convinced that we are not talking about limiting access to what is essential," Raed Arafat told Antena 3.

The interim prime minister Florin Citu declared on Thursday that having the green certificate for any economic activity is an important step and that the authorities are thinking about this. He stated that he wants this measure to be introduced as soon as possible and to be applied in hypermarkets and shops.

Asked if the introduction of the obligation of the green certificate, including for shops, would not mean a restriction of the buyers' access, Citu answered: "This is not a restriction, it is just a sorting".