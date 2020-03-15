Arafat: State of emergency, meant to help, not create problems; topic musn't be speculated or politicised

Head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat is making a call on the mass media to adopt "a civic, responsible attitude," pointing out that the declaration of the state of emergency has the role of helping, not of creating problems, that is why the topic "mustn't be speculated or politicised."

"Following the announcement of the President about declaring the state of emergency, speculations have come up, panic messages and mostly messages that can determine a certain behaviour of the population. Assertions in the media have emerged according to which food will be rationalised or circulation banned... etc. Videos staged by persons mocking the situation have come up depicting an individual dressed in white running behind another individual, insinuating that the situation is out of control. Mass media, those who post on social media networks and each one of us, as responsible citizens, will have to adopt a civic, responsible attitude," Arafat wrote on Facebook on Saturday evening.

He urges to solidarity and mutual trust.

"The declaration of the state of emergency is meant to help, support and under no circumstance to create problems. This topic mustn't be speculated or politicised. We need to be solidary and trust each other," Raed Arafat added.