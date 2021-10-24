Arrears of general consolidated budget decrease by 13.75 pct in August 2021

Arrears of the general consolidated budget decreased by 13.75 pct in August 2021, compared to the previous month, to RON 232.62 million, from RON 269.69 million, according to data published on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

Outstanding payments of over 90 days increased by 1.54 pct, from RON 71.1 million to RON 72.2 million, while arrears over 120 days decreased by 6.56 pct, from RON 108.3 million in July to RON 101.2 million in August, and those over 360 days decreased from RON 90.4 million to RON 59.2 million (-34.52 pct).

As for the local budgets, dues decreased by 14.73 pct, from RON 251.35 million (in July) to RON 214.33 million (in August).

Debts of over 90 days increased by 2.67 pct, to RON 69.2 million, those over 120 days decreased by 7.36 pct, to RON 97 million, and the largest of 360 days decreased by 39.2 pct, reaching RON 48.2 million.

In terms of 'state budget and autonomous companies budget', arrears decreased from RON 18.33 million in July to RON 18.29 million in August (-0.22 pct), Agerpres.ro informs.

Also, arrears over 90 days decreased by 13.9 pct to RON 3.1 million, those over 120 days increased by 16.6 pct, to RON 4.2 million, and the largest of 360 days decreased by 0.9 pct, to RON 11 million.