Arrears to general consolidated budget up 11.45 pct in January 2020

Arrears to the general consolidated budget were 11.45 percent up this January to 152.03 million lei from 136.41 million lei in December 2019, shows data released on the website of the Public Finance Ministry.

Arrears more than 90 days past due increased by 24.5 percent from 44.9 million lei to 55.9 million lei; arrears more than 120 days outstanding increased from 41.5 million lei in December 2019 to 44.7 million lei in January 2020, and those over 360 days past due advanced to 51.4 million lei from 50 million lei.Arrears to local budgets increased by 11 percent from 110.8 million lei in December 2019 to 122.91 million lei in January 2020.Arrears in the chapter "State budget and autonomous entities" increased from 25.58 million lei in December 2019 to 29.12 million lei in January 2020; debts over 90 days past due remained constant at 6.2 million lei, and those more than 360 days past due increased slightly from 12.2 million lei to 12.4 million lei.