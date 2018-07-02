Arrivals in tourist accommodation units increase 5.4pct five months into 2018

Arrivals in tourist accommodation units increased by 5.4pct to 4.056 million in the first five months of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 and overnight stays totaled 7.660 million, rising by 3.7pct, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday.

Of the total number of arrivals, the arrivals of the Romanian tourists represented 75.8pct in the first five months of 2018, while foreign tourists accounted for 24.2pct, similar shares to thosr in the first five months of 2017.As to the arrivals of foreign tourists in tourist accommodation units, the largest share was held by those from Europe (74.7pct of the total foreign tourists), with 84.8pct from the countries belonging to the European Union.Overnight stays in tourist accommodation units in the first five months of 2018 increased by 3.7pct as compared to those in the similar period in 2017, most of them, 75.9pct, representing Romanian tourists. Regarding the foreign tourists' overnight stays in tourist accommodation units, the largest share was held by those from Europe (73.9pct of the total number of foreign tourists), with 83.7pct from EU countries.The average length of stay in the first 5 months of 2018 was 1.9 days for both Romanian tourists and foreign tourists.