Arrivals in tourist accommodation units up by 78.1 pct in March

Arrivals in tourist accommodation units recorded an increase by 78.1 pct in March of this year, over the similar period of 2020, and overnight stays recorded an advance of 61.6 pct, according to data of the National Institute for Statistics (INS) published on Tuesday.

According to the INS, arrivals recorded in tourist accommodation units in March 2021 totaled 431,300, an increase of 78.1 pct over March 2020. Of the total number of arrivals, in March 2021 the arrivals of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation units have represented 94.2 pct, while foreign tourists represented 5.8 pct.

In what regards the arrivals of foreign tourists, the highest share was held by those from Europe (83.9 pct of the total number of foreign tourists), and of them 72.9 pct were from European Union countries, agerpres.ro confirms.

Overnight stays recorded in tourist accommodation units in March 2021 totaled 781,800 stays, an increase of 61.6 pct over those in March 2020. Of the total number of overnight stays, in March 2021, the overnight stays of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation units totaled 92.6 pct, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists represented 7.4 pct. In what regards the stays of foreign tourists in the units, the highest share was held by those from Europe (83.5 pct of total foreign tourists), and 73.9 pct of them were from European Union countries.

The average length of stay in March 2021 was 1.8 days for Romanian tourists and 2.3 days for foreign tourists.

The INS data shows that the arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, recorded at the border crossing points, stood at 317,800 in March 2021, a drop of 22.4 pct over March 2020. Road and air were the most used means for arrivals from abroad, representing 86.9 pct, and 8.8 pct, respectively, of the total number of arrivals.