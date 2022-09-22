Art collection estimated at several hundred thousand euro to be put up for auction by Artmark

The art collection of a Bucharest resident with heritage works of art, estimated at several hundred thousand euro, is put up for auction by Artmark, a press release sent to AGERPRES informs.

The collection, which gatherers 120 works of art, will be put up for sale on 4 October within "The Auction of an Eclectic Romanian Art Collection."

The collection brings together patrimony works of art signed by Nicolae Tonitza, Theodor Pallady, Corneliu Baba, as well as art pieces created by contemporary artists, such as Adrian Ghenie, Stefan Caltia or Georgeta Naparus. Moreover, the collection includes big names of Romanian's sculptors, such as Ion Irimescu, Marcel Guguianu, Ion Iancut or Ioan Parvan, the passion of the collector mainly focusing on sculpture.

"The road to sunset" signed by Adrian Ghenie is among the most valuable works of art to be put up for auction, which starts out at 15,000 euro, followed by the art work called "Blue curtain" created by Stefan Caltia, which starts in the bidding at 12,000 euro. Also valuable are the patrimony works of art, such as "Still Life with Fans and Flowers" signed by Pallady, which starts at 12,000 euro, but also "Fears" by Corneliu Baba and "Winter in Balchik" by Nicolae Tonitza, which start at 10,000 euro each.

"The eclectic collection has been gathered, over the last decade, with great attention and dedication. Some of the works were inherited, some were acquired in auctions in Romania, and many directly from artists' workshops. Each art piece represents an important chapter of my life and I can confess that one of my favorite artists is Corneliu Baba, and as far as my passion for sculpture goes, I lean toward Ion Irimescu, whom I see following the footsteps of Paciurea, and toward Guguianu, whom I sense to be a successor of Brancusi. I have confidence that the works auctioned on 4 October will offer value to life and, why not, to the homes of the collectors they will reach," the collector said as quoted in the release.

The 120 works are exhibited until 4 October at the Cesianu-Racovita Palace and can be admired for free, Monday to Sunday, between 10:00hrs and 20:00hrs.

"The Auction of an Eclectic Romanian Art Collection" takes place in a hybrid format - online, on Artmark Live 2.0 platform, as well as at the auction room of Casa A10 by Artmark, told Agerpres.