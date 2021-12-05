Artificial Intelligence International Centre of Excellence opens at UPB

An Artificial Intelligence international centre of excellence has opened at the Faculty of Automation and Computers of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB).

The project is carried out in partnership with the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, the I.L. Caragiale National University of Theatre and Film and the Technical University of Moldova under the aegis of Romania's National Commission for UNESCO.

The centre will develop an ecosystem of excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) research and innovation and create an environment for fundamental and applied research, innovative ideas, co-operation between public and private developers of AI technology and applications, reads a UPB press statement released on Sunday.

"This ecosystem will allow Romania to be positioned as a major player in the global European Artificial Intelligence landscape, and it will also give organisations interested in implementing AI applications the the opportunity to benefit from the highest level of research infrastructure and specialists."

The centre aims to establish partnerships and carry out joint research and development projects with national and multinational companies in Romania and to implement AI solutions in commercial applications.

According to UPB officials, AI technologies can help promote inclusive growth, address global challenges - such as climate change and improved healthcare - and even fight pandemics.

The areas covered by the centre will range from healthcare, education, robotics, cybersecurity to support for industrial areas of interest in Romania, including by providing support policies for the industry.

"As we all know, Artificial Intelligence is a field that has become increasingly important to all industries. In the last year, 7% of EU companies with at least 10 employees used AI applications, and their number is growing. The estimated annual growth rate in organisations between 2020 and 2027 is 33.2%, and the global AI market is expected to grow over the next few years to 190.61 billion US dollars in 2025. It's a clear indication that there is a strong need for a national AI centre of excellence that can help improve what AI has to offer society at large, and also help companies implement complex solutions for very specific needs," says UPB Rector Mihnea Costoiu.

In his turn, Carol Davila UMF (UMFCD) Rector Viorel Jinga, says: "The national centre of excellence for Artificial Intelligence will open increasingly more new horizons to everything that means in-depth knowledge through new computer mechanisms making up innovative systems imbedded in a complex set generically called digital transformation, and by integrating UMFCD in this important partnership, Romanian medicine will get a considerable added value as a whole."

At the same time, UNATC Rector Liviu Lucaci says that "arts, sciences and technology can now help one another to the benefit of mankind,and because such centre has its natural place in universities - as these institutions always return to society the results of their research - the new programmes and projects that will take place here, through the contribution of UNATC 's artistic creativity, will naturally improve the future of humankind."