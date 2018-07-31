As many as 10 feature films and 19 short films, competing for 'Full Moon 7' award, in Biertani

A total of 10 feature films and 19 feature films are competing for the "Full Moon 7" award within the Horror and Fantastic Film Festival due in Biertan, between 9 and 12 August, a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday informs.

"A total of 10 films will compete this year for the public's vote expressed, as usual, with a spike thrust in the film's poster. If the first six films are about travels gone wrong in the most terrifying manners, the last four deal with human nature and a few ways it can be perverted," the release mentions.The last four films to enter the competition, announced on Wednesday by the organisers are as follows: "Clementina" (Argentina, 2017), directed by Jimena Monteoliva; "In cadru / Framed" (Spania, 2017), directed by Marc Martinez Jordan; "Bestie cordiala / Friendly Beast" (Brazil, 2017), directed by Gabriela Amaral, and "Padurea neagra / A Mata Negra" (Brazil, 2018), directed by Rodrigo Aragao."The short film competition is also complete and contains 19 titles from 13 countries that will be screened in Romania for the first time. The viewers will enjoy for the first time with swift stories about a baby who doesn't keep quiet, a ronin addicted to opium, a train from which passengers disappear, a mortal paranoia attack, a lady in search of eggs, a chase through the woods, a hanging in the yard and many others," the quoted source specifies.The bonus of this edition is the short film block signed "Festival friends", the organisers further inform."Four films that were never screened in the country are back at Biertani. We are referring to 'Vampirismus' (Romania, 2017), by Massimiliano Nardulli and Gabriele Saffioti, 'La revedere, baby'/Good-bye, baby (Spain, 2017) by Pablo Pastor, 'Omul care tine liftul'/The man holding the elevator (Romania, 2017), by Sergiu Lupse, and the winner 'Shadow Shorts' from this year's edition of 'Transylvania' International Film Festival, 'In intuneric'/In the dark (Spain, 2017), by Fran Casanova.The 'Full Moon' Festival will also host a number of parties (powered by DJ Indjstione and Andrei Puiu), fantastic workshops, bicycle rides of the traditional and hand-made products fair.The 'Full Moon' Horror and Fantastic Film Festival is a project organised by the Association for the Promotion of the Romanian Film.