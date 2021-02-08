As many as 180 vaccination offices to become operational for AstraZeneca vaccine administration

The immunisation of the population with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will start in Romania on February 15, and to that end 180 new vaccination offices will open, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), as reported by AGERPRES.

The 180 offices that will administer the AstraZeneca vaccine are distributed as follows: Bucharest City (22), the counties of Alba (3), Arad (4), Arges (5), Bacau (5), Bihor (5), Bistrita-Nasaud (2), Botosani (3), Braila (2), Brasov (5), Buzau (3), Calarasi (2), Caras-Severin (2), Cluj (10), Constanta (6), Covasna (2), Dambovita (4), Dolj (6), Galaţi (4), Giurgiu (2), Gorj (3), Harghita (3), Hunedoara (3), Ialomita (2), Iasi (8), Ilfov (2), Maramures (4 ), Mehedinti (2), Mures (5), Neamt (4), Olt (3), Prahova (6), Salaj (2), Satu Mare (3), Sibiu (4), Suceava (5), Teleorman ( 3), Timis (10), Tulcea (2), Valcea (3), Vaslui (3), Vrancea (3). These will be grouped together in new vaccination centres opened in each county.

According to a CNCAV press statement, vaccination appointment scheduling will be possible from Wednesday, February 10, and it comprises people who, according to the National Vaccination Strategy against COVID-19, are part of the second round of immunisation, namely the chronically ill and essential workers.

Appointment scheduling follows the same ways: on the electronic platform, through the family physician /caregiver, and through the call centre answering to the 021.414.44.25 line or support numbers designed for each county posted on the vaccination information platform -covid.gov.ro.

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on 29 January 2021 recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. It is the third COVID-19 vaccine that EMA has recommended for authorisation and use in the member states of the European Union, implicitly in Romania.

In Romania, the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine is recommended for the age group 18 - 55 years, with the possibility of increasing this interval to account for new scientific data. Also, the recommended time gap between the two doses is eight weeks, according to CNCAV.