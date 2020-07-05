 
     
As many as 4,996 Romanians abroad, confirmed as infected with novel coronavirus

A number of 4,996 Romanians abroad were confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, and the number of deaths of Romanian citizens abroad due to COVID-19 remains at 122, the Communication Group (GCS) states on Sunday.

Of the 4,996 Romanians, 1,885 are in Italy, 561 in Spain, 107 in France, 2,275 in Germany, 97 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the USA, 6 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Greece and Sweden.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 122 Romanian citizens abroad - 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in Great Britain, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland , one in the US and one in Brazil - have died.

Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 72 were declared cured: 50 in Germany, 10 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, according to GCS.

