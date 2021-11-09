As many as 67,874 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours, 26,762 as first-time recipients

As many as 67,874 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Tuesday.

As many as 26,762 people were given the first shot, 19,088 received the second shot, and 22,024 the third booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 13,360,246 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 7,347,184 persons of whom 6,600,104 received the complete vaccination scheme and 1,059,943 were given the third dose.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 33 persons experienced side effects - 30 had whole-body reactions and three - a local reaction.

As many as 18,879 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 2,022 local and 16,857 systemic side effects.