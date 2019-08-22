 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

As many as 8,715 startups created through EU-funded entrepreneurship schemes

fonduri europene

As many as 8,715 companies have been created through the Diaspora Start-up, Romania Start-up Plus and Start-Up Nation programs, under EU-funded entrepreneurship schemes, minister of European Funds Roxana Minzatu told a press conference on Thursday. 

The official said that the situation is dynamic, as new businesses are further being set up with European funding. 

According to national centralized data, recreational and fun activities (CAEN code 9329) top the ranking with most startups operating in this field. Roxana Minzatu explained that this is mainly about children's playgrounds, companies that rent out recreational equipment or companies that organize recreational and entertainment events. Vehicle maintenance and repair is second in the ranking, photographic activities are on the third spot, restaurants are on the 4th position and hairdressing and other beauty activities are on the 5th spot.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.