As many as 84,400 pupils enrolled in vocational education in school year 2016-2017

The number of pupils enrolled in vocational education rose by 22.9pct in the school year 2016-2017, to 84,400, representing 5.6pct of the total secondary school pupils and 2.3pct the total school population, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics.

In terms of types of vocational schools, the largest share of the pupils enrolled in vocational education was recorded in transport e (22.1pct). Important shares were also registered in public food service (13.9pct), machine construction (13.1pct), light industry (8.2pct) and agriculture (8pct).Most of these pupils studied in Romanian (93pct) and 7pct in Hungarian. Most pupils enrolled in the 2016-2017 school year in vocational education were Romanians (88.1pct). The distribution of ethnic school population shows that 7.8pct of pupils were Hungarians, 3.4pct Roma and 0.7pct other ethnicities.In the school year 2016-2017, the material base of vocational education comprised 459 classrooms, 103 laboratories, 128 workshops and 20 gyms. The school units in vocational education had 1,119 computers, of which 1,058 (88.2pct) actually used in the educational process. Of the total computers, 86pct were connected to the Internet.