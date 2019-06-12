As many as 84 Romanian companies participate in China-CEEC Investment and Trade Expo in Ningbo - China

A Romanian economic delegation headed by Secretary of State at the Ministry of Business Environment, Gabriela Mihaela Voicila, participated June 8 - 12 in the 5th China-CEEC Investment and Trade Expo in Ningbo - the People's Republic of China, aimed at the development of the "17+1" economic and trade cooperation, the Ministry said in a Wednesday release.

Romania's national pavilion covering 504 sqm had 84 Romanian companies showcasing their products such as wines, honey, pastry, jams, natural products, cosmetics, etc.

In parallel with the Ningbo Exhibition, the Ministry of the Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship organized together with Romania's National Association of the Milling and Bakery Industries (ANAMOB) an economic mission that included seven food companies, headed by Secretary of State Voicila.

"Romanian entrepreneurs had the opportunity to identify and establish new export partnerships on the Chinese market and in the countries participating in the Ningbo international event, through the talks engaged during the business forums organized on the sidelines of the exhibition, in fields like: investment, trade, agri-food health and safety, education, culture," the release notes.

The agenda of the Romanian dignitary included a series of high-level meetings with Hu Chunhua - Vice Premier in China's State Council, with the Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce, with Zhejiang province and Ningbo representatives, as well as with entrepreneurs on the Chinese market. Gabriela Mihaela Voicila highlighted on this occasion the quality of the bilateral dialogue and the importance Romania permanently attaches to further developing the Romanian-Chinese cooperation on bilateral level and in a broader context, as a member of the European Union.

Secretary of State Voicila also presented Romania's investment climate and the relevant legislation, as well as the opportunities offered by the public-private partnership strategic projects selected by the Romanian government.

The Romanian delegation to Ningbo and Secretary of State Voicila also visited local companies interested in Romanian logistics facilities, production units and in importing Romanian agri-food products.