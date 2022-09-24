As NATO member, Romania is ready for any scenario, Romanians should not panic, Iohannis says

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Friday, that the "new evolution of the narrative" of Russia, which is a "more or less direct threat of a nuclear war against Europe, is unacceptable" and must be fought with all determination, yet Romania, as part of NATO, is prepared for any scenario, and Romanians should not panic, told Agerpres.

"No one wants war, except Russia, Russia that attacked Ukraine. And the new evolution of the narrative, which is a more or less direct threat of nuclear war against Europe, is simply unacceptable and must be fought with all determination, the way these referendums that are being held these days in areas of Ukraine that have been occupied by Russia are completely unacceptable and I think they will not be recognized by practically anyone. But we cannot treat these threats lightly. Romania, as part of NATO, is prepared for any scenario, but we don't want any scenario, the scenario we want is Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine and peace negotiations, for that I think everyone must get involved. Romanians should not panic, Romania has no plans to go to war, just as NATO has no plans to go to war with Russia, but de-escalation must exist on both sides, we cannot just say that we want peace and the other side to threaten us with war. It is a very tense situation and we, who have the longest border with Ukraine among all NATO allies, are in a special position, but we are determined to face any scenario," the president said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis led the delegation that participated, in New York, in the high-level segment of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. On Thursday and Friday, the president paid a visit to San Francisco.