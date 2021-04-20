Assets held by Pillar II and Pillar III pension funds top 80 bln lei

The assets managed by Pillar II and Pillar III pension funds topped 80 billion lei, while the annual contributions are in excess of 10 billion lei, according to data presented on Tuesday in a specialist video conference by vice-president of the Association of Romania's Privately-managed Pension Funds (APAPR) Andreea Pipernea.

"The assets held by Pillar II and Pillar III pension funds have exceeded 80 billion lei, and the figure is constantly growing. Annual contributions are in excess of 10 billion lei. It is an important figure in the context of the capital market, because having in view that about 25 percent of these amounts is regularly put into stocks, this means a liquidity inflow from the pension system on a monthly basis," said Pipernea.

The APAPR vice-president said that pension funds are increasingly eyeing foreign markets for reasons of diversification, but also in order to find volumes and ensure the necessary liquidity.

Representatives of the National Bank of Romania, the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and the Association of Romania's Privately-managed Pension Funds participated on Tuesday in the video conference 'Capital Market - The Stock Exchange in the Year of the Health Crisis and of Economic Uncertainties' organized by business news outlet Profit.ro.