Asztalos Csaba - the new member of EU Agency for Fundamental Rights Management Board, representing Romania

The head of the National Council for Combating Discrimination (CNCD), Asztalos Csaba, has become the new member of the Management Board of the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), about which accomplishment he said "it's an honour and a professional challenge for me."

He told AGERPRES that he was selected from among almost 20 persons, who registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE)."For me it will be an honour and a professional challenge to do this job which I am supposed to carry out as Romania's representative and I can't hardly wait to start," said the CNCD head.He added he will take over his mandate as soon as the procedures are completed at the FRA level, including the official announcement regarding the result of the competition."I long wished to have an opportunity to gather experience in this area. I worked with the Agency in various situations, I had contact with the Agency and with the Agency's activity. The experience with the CNCD also helped me a lot. I will remain with the CNCD. The fact that I won this competition is only a representation activity. There are couple of meetings a year which I will attend, but I will continue with my activity at the CNCD," Asztalos Csaba pointed out.He spoke about the activity of the FRA, which "annually proposes a specific topic that it addresses.""Discrimination and equality are among the themes, according to certain criteria, including the hate speech is a topic. A Scientific Committee makes these proposals. The Management Board participates in the adoption of this strategy and I appreciate that the Agency, through its activity, must be as pragmatic as possible, and as close to the citizens of the European Union as possible," said Asztalos Csaba.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced that Nicolae Voiculescu has become the alternate member of the Management Board of the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights, on the same occasion.