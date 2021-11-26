At 13th ASEM Summit, ForMin Aurescu underscores importance of health cooperation among member states

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu underscored at the 13th Asia-Europe (ASEM) Summit the importance of health cooperation among member states, including by strengthening cooperation on vaccines, the Foreign Ministry informs in a release.

Bogdan Aurescu expressed Romania's interest for a more active involvement in the region, amid strengthening economic, interpersonal and political ties between Europe and Asia, but also within the framework provided by the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, with focus on Romania's favorite areas of expertise such as cyber security, disaster management, the law of the sea and the combat of climate change, strengthening resilience.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the common approaches to key security challenges in Europe and Asia, highlighting ASEM's potential to provide a platform for identifying diplomatic solutions thereto.

In this context, the Romanian top diplomat expressed concern about the deterioration of the human rights situation in Myanmar in the recent months, which affects citizens and the possibilities of providing humanitarian assistance, as well as the peaceful settlement process, in compliance with the rule of law.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu represented Romania on Thursday and Friday at the 13th Asia-Europe Summit which was organized via video conference by Cambodia, which currently holds the rotating ASEM Presidency.