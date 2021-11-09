At current rate, 50% of Romanians vaccinated by year's end, a totally insufficient rate

If the current vaccination rate will be maintained, by the end of the year there will be 8.5 million Romanians vaccinated, a "totally insufficient rate", said Valeriu Gheorghita, the chairman of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), at Victoria Palace, on Tuesday.

"283,967 people were vaccinated with the first dose during the week of November 1-7, most of them being people under the age of 60. Approximately 71,850 are people with ages over 60. We have a drop of over 50% of the total number of vaccinated people with the first dose in the previous week, as opposed to the week prior, when there were over 575,000 newly vaccinated people. Obviously, if we maintain this vaccination rate, of approximately 25,000 new people per day, the total number of people which we can reach by this year's end would be approximately 8.5 million people - so less than what we initially estimated - which represents approximately 50% of the eligible population over the age of 12," the military doctor said.

Valeriu Gheorghita added that, according to the vaccination rate at the end of October, it was estimated that a 70% vaccination rate could be achieved among the eligible population.

"A vaccination rate of 50% of the eligible population is totally insufficient for preventing a significant impact of the following pandemic waves, even for the fourth wave, which is not yet done, it is in full evolution, this vaccination rate is not high enough so that it will substantially limit the negative consequences of the pandemic. And I'm talking here of the serious forms, admissions to the ICUs and deaths," he said, Agerpres informs.