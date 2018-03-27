At meeting with AmCham representatives, Deputy PM Birchall emphasizes importance of strengthening Strategic Partnership with US

Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall on Wednesday had a working meeting with representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham), reiterating on the occasion the importance of strengthening the Romania - US Strategic Partnership and its economic dimension in particular, the government said in a release.

The agenda of the talks included themes of top importance to both sides, such as the Romania - US Strategic Partnership and ways to deepen it, particularly on the economic dimension, investment opportunities for American companies in Romania, as well as the Three Seas Initiative (3SI).Deputy PM Ana Birchall stressed that the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US is the pillar of Romania's foreign policy and reiterated the importance of strengthening it, with special focus on its economic dimension.Birchall also pointed out that fully capitalizing on the opportunities offered by the relationship with the US will further be a major priority of the Government's foreign policy and highlighted the steady interest in increasing the volume of US investment in Romania and in US companies capitalizing on the country's regional potential.According to the release, the Deputy PM responsible for the implementation of Romania's Strategic Partnerships said that "one of Romania's priority goals is the strengthening of the Strategic Partnership with the US, whilst developing and deepening its economic dimension."One of the major points on the agenda was the identification of opportunities carried by the Three Seas Initiative, which can yield concrete results, particularly in the economic sector, the release adds. Deputy PM Birchall emphasized the importance of interconnection projects among members of the Three Seas Initiative, which can bring added value to national economies and enhance convergence within the European Union.The Romanian official also welcomed the joint proposal of AmCham and the Romanian-American Business Council (AMRO) to join efforts to organize an Investment Forum in September 2018, on the sidelines of the Three Seas Initiative Summit, the release also states.

AGERPRES .