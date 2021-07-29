AUR asks for resignation of Transport Minister Catalin Drula

AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) asks for the resignation of the Minister of Transports, Catalin Drula, in the context in which, last night, the train linking Mangalia with Arad, having aboard 30 children who were returning from a summer camp among the passengers, parked for nine hours in the field," without water, without food, "without air conditioning," according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

AUR co-chair Claudiu Tarziu said that, in any country in the civilized world, the Minister of Transport should have already resigned or been fired after such incident

For his part, AUR co-chair George Simion accused the Minister of Transport of "lacking a genuine vision of reform" and stated that the railway infrastructure is a "real neuralgic point" for Romania, Agerpres informs.

The railway traffic on the Bucharest - Constanta route was blocked in the area of the Fetesti station in both directions due to the collision of two private freight trains, and the trains connecting the Capital City with the seaside resorts went on a deviated route.

There were no casualties, only property damage.

On Thursday, around 11.00 am, CFR SA announced that the passenger trains running to and from the seaside resumed their traffic on the direct route Bucharest - Constanta, but on the segment between Ovidiu - Fetesti - Baraganu stations, the trains are being towed by Diesel engines.