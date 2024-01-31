AUR MPs protest before PSD MPs group meeting

Several members of the Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR) parliamentary group protested on Wednesday at the Chamber of Deputies, in the room of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) joint groups, before a meeting of the groups.

Mainly, the AUR MPs contest the merger of elections and displayed several messages in this regard, including "PSD and PNL put democracy in danger," "Step by step PSD and PNL try to reinstate dictatorship by merging elections," "Ciolacu and PSD, in real danger for democracy and freedom."

AUR leader, George Simion, accused the violation of the Constitution, claiming that he "did not come to make a scandal," but only to draw attention to this fact.

"Desperation is high and, as far as I have seen, paranoia is also high. This can't happen. Let them do what they want, but don't be aware that the Constitution is being violated. (...) The elections for the European Parliament cannot be merged, coupled with other elections, said Marcel Ciolacu, Romania's Prime Minister, last year. But are we all crazy? It's mind-numbing, a scenario in which some come, vote for mayors, and others vote only in the European Parliament elections. How is that possible? (...) They are in good conscience considering the disrespect of the Constitution, it means that we no longer have rules, it means that this state is entering into dissolution. They don't want to take the Constitution into account, it's not possible. We didn't come to make a scandal, we didn't come to attack them, we went out and protested," said Simion, who called on the other parliamentary groups "not to go along with this idea of crazy people to keep their seats."

George Simion maintains that in fact the initiators of this idea are the National Liberal Party (PNL) and announced that the AUR parliamentarians will also protest at the liberal parliamentary group.