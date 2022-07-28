AUR requests that Ombudsman notify CCR on ordinance for amending Fiscal Code

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) requested that the Ombudsman refer the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) about the unconstitutionality of Government Ordinance no. 16/2022 on the amendment of the Fiscal Code, criticizing the fact that the normative act creates the premise of discrimination between taxpayers.

"The changes brought to the taxation regime of micro-enterprises create the premise of some discrimination between taxpayers. Also, the ordinance contains unconstitutional regulations that target the situation of employees with part-time employment contracts. Concretely, the Government established fiscal burdens for employees who work part-time without take into account their actual incomes. In a period of overlapping crises, to do something like this means an unmitigated villainy. We ask the Ombudsman to intervene and notify the CCR", said the president of AUR, George Simion, according to a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

The leader of the AUR group in the Senate, Claudiu Tarziu, stated, for his part, that the ordinance was adopted in a manner that "just mimics" legality, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Despite the fact that it regulates a vital field for the Romanian society, more precisely the fiscal policy of the Romanian state, the ordinance was adopted in a manner that only mimics legality. Thus, the ordinance is based on an incomplete motivation, because some regulations lack any impact analysis or justification, a matter doubled by the lack of conformity in obtaining the necessary opinions for the promotion of the draft normative act, and the regulations that are 'motivated' lack clarity, precision and predictability. Through this ordinance written on its knees, the Ciuca Government has made fun of Romanians", claimed Tarziu.