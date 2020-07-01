Aurescu referring to Hungarian economic program on Romanian territory: I requested draft agreement

The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, stated, in an interview granted to AGERPRES, that he requested of his Hungarian counterpart "a draft agreement" regarding the economic programs conducted by the neighboring country in Romania.

The head of Romanian diplomacy is referring, in his interview for AGERPRES, to the meeting, in Bucharest, with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto. In this context, he says that he has conveyed "the firm and clear desire of the Romanian party for a return to a natural relationship, one of real partnership with Hungary, as well as the expectation that the Budapest officials renounce their provoking logic in their relation with Romania."

"I have reiterated, as I have done in the past, Romania's interest for the consolidation of the bilateral relationship, through a pragmatic, constructive and European approach and Romania's openness for identifying mutually advantageous projects, that would contribute to the prosperity of both states and the welfare of its own citizens," Aurescu added.

In the case of the economic program conducted on Romanian territory, the Romanian minister says that he has emphasized "firmly" the necessity to conclude a bilateral treaty regarding its conduct.

"This treaty should contain essential principles: the involvement of Romanian authorities, the transparent and non-discriminatory character, the implementation in agreement with Romanian legislation and the EU's laws in matters of competition and state aid," Bogdan Aurescu said.

He showed that he requested of Szijjarto a draft agreement that would respect those elements and that would allow the launching of negotiations.

"With a view to the negotiations regarding the agreement, the Romanian side must prepare a mandate for negotiation that, formally, must be approved in agreement with Law no. 590/2003 on treaties. Obviously, MAE's [Ministry of Foreign Affairs] responsibility to establish the main elements of negotiations is shared with other authorities that have responsibilities in the matter, as are the aspects that regard the application on Romanian territory," the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasizes.