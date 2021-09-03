AUR's George Simion: We have 42 signatures for vote of no confidence

The co-chairman of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) George Simion announced on Friday that his formation has 42 signatures for the vote of no confidence, specifying that he is not interested in a "motion text", but what matters is for (PM) Florin Citu "to be brought down".

"It is a parliamentary majority that will vote for Florin Citu's resignation. (...) Certainly, at this time, it is a comfortable majority beyond the 234 MP votes, which are necessary. There are no issues. We already have the signatures - 42. We are not making any alliance neither with USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity), neither with PSD (Social Democratic Party), but instead we are voting to "bring down Florin Citu - a criminal, who needs no further proof. This man cannot be Romania's PM and when we saw that the other parties are taking responsibility for Florin Citu's departure, we took this initiative. Other than that, we are not interested in motion text, how he will be brought down, what matters is that he is brought down and for the Romanian people to understand that his departure means the departure of all disastrous ministers," Simion said in Parliament.

He also said that AUR MPs were contacted by representatives of PNL (National Liberal Party) and by a press mogul in order to convince them not to sign the vote of no confidence.

"The vote of no confidence will be submitted on Monday," George Simion said, adding that his formation does not wish to govern.

"We want early elections, because there is another configuration of the people's will at this time or we want a Government of specialists and we have proposals for the Ministry of Education, for the Ministry of Transport, for the Ministry of Development, outside the AUR," Simion declared.