AUR's Simion: Independent prime minister, protocol for early elections

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is going to consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with a protocol for early elections and wants an independent prime minister, rejecting "any attempt to keep Florin Citu at Victoria Palace [of Government]", AUR co-chair, MP George Simion said on Monday in the party's parliamentary group.

"We, at this moment, are coming up with a proposal that we hope will find a majority: that is, a protocol for early elections, until then, the country should be led by an independent prime minister. (...) We want an independent prime minister, like Calin Georgescu. (...) We reject any attempt to keep Florin Citu at Victoria Palace," Simion specified.

He added that AUR is waiting for the other political parties that go to Cotroceni to come up with a name they all agree with.

"We are waiting for the other parties to come up with names that we can agree on. A solution and an independent prime minister's profile, beyond any doubt. (...) This is the solution that we found after the discussions with the other political parties as well and we are going with a clear mandate to Cotroceni," pointed out Simion.

The AUR leader also said that if President Klaus Iohannis postpones a decision, this means, in fact, that he "seeks to keep Florin Citu at Victoria Palace".

"When we initiated a censure motion, too, it seemed that we could not collect the necessary signatures. We need 155 signatures. If President Klaus Iohannis insists and procrastinates, delays, postpones, in fact, he seeks to keep Florin Citu at Victoria Palace, we will start and we will certainly find the necessary signatures and support. None of the other parties are happy with the way Klaus Iohannis is managing this crisis. Actually, he is not managing it. The fact that we have waited for a week clearly shows he will not do what a president is supposed to do. It is time, as of today, Monday for the president to hurry up, to give up the beauty sleep and golf games," said the AUR leader, when asked about the possibility of suspending the president in the current political context, Agerpres informs.