AUR's Tarziu wants alliance with UDMR to defend rights and liberties of Hungarians, Romanians in Ukraine

AUR (Alliance for the Unity of Romanians) is considering an alliance with UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) to defend the rights and liberties of Hungarians and Romanians in Ukraine, given that Hungary's policy for the Hungarian citizens abroad is "exceptional," Senator Claudiu Tarziu said on Wednesday, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Our Hungarian friends also have a minority in Ukraine, they have secondary schools, high schools, university departments in Hungarian, they have money for cultural activities, important funds. So that I am considering, very seriously, to follow an invitation from my colleague who is the leader of the UDMR group in the Senate, to form an alliance to defend the rights and freedoms of Hungarians and Romanians in Ukraine, to form an alliance with UDMR that is. I am very serious about this matter and this is, in fact, a public invitation to dialogue for the formation of this alliance. In my opinion, Hungary's policy for the Hungarians abroad is exceptional, it is a model for other states that are interested in their minorities abroad," Tarziu, who is co-chairman of AUR, told a press conference conference.