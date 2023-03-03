Authorities in Arad, Timis trying to draw labor force from Hungary, organize meetings in Csongrád

The county authorities of western cities of Arad and Timis are trying to draw labor force from the east of Hungary, in order to cover part of the existing deficit in the industrial areas of the west of Romania, and will organize meetings in this view in Csongrád, between employers in Romania and workers or students of the vocational schools there.

The president of the Arad County Council, Iustin Cionca, made the announcement on Friday, following a meeting of the executive of the Danube-Cris-Mures-Tisza Euroregion (DKMT), which took place in Arad, to discuss the projects in progress and the prospects for the European funding cycle.

Iustin Cionca is the acting president of the Euroregion and he discussed with officials from the partner counties - Arad, Timis, Caras-Severin (from Romania), the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina (Serbia) and Csongrád-Csanád, Bács-Kiskun (Hungary) - a series of current topics, such as the railway project between Szeged (Hungary) and Subotica (Serbia), for which the DKMT Euroregion took care of the technical documentation.

Arad County requested, during the meeting, "a more active involvement of the business operators from the cross-border area" in order to attract the labor force from Hungary to the industrial areas in Romania. In this sense, there will be a total of 14 meetings between workers and employers in the counties of Arad, Timis and Csongrád, "the aim being to fill the lack of labor force in the west of Romania with workers from the east of Hungary".

"We have requests in this regard from Chisinau-Cris and from the municipality of Arad. The salaries offered by the companies in the west of Romania are higher than those in the east of Hungary and this makes our industrial areas a destination for the Hungarian workforce. The Arad County Council has modernized the entire network of cross-border roads, through a 13.8 million EUR project, on the Interreg Romania-Hungary program, to facilitate the influx of employees to Arad companies," declared Iustin Cionca at the end of the meeting.

Employers from Romania will also discuss directly with students of vocational schools in Hungary about employment opportunities in Arad or Timis.

At the same time, it was proposed to issue a Euroregional health card, in order to facilitate the cross-border interventions of ambulances in case of accidents or acute diseases. The European Commission has designated for this purpose two groups of experts, who will create, according to the functional model already in some European countries, a set of proposals applicable in Romania, Hungary and Serbia.

On May 20, in Pecica, the general assembly of the DKMT Euroregion will be organized, in which the presidents of the member counties, as well as other officials, will participate.AGERPRES