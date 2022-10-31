 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Authorities stop more than a dozen illegal border crossers in past 24 hrs

News.ro
Constanţa migranţi ilegali Poliţiştii de frontieră

In the last 24 hours, Arad border police caught two groups of migrants - 13 in total - as they attempted to illegally cross into Hungary via the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point hidden in special compartments aboard a minibus and a coach, respectively, the Border Police informed in a release.

Thus, three Egyptian and three Bangladeshi citizens who were legally staying in Romania were discovered in a minibus driven by a 25-year-old Romanian; they were planning to reach a Western European state, the Arad Border Police said.

The other group of illegal border crossers was made up of seven Syrians found in a specially arranged space in the ceiling of a coach driven by a Turkish citizen and traveling from Turkey to Hungary.

Both drivers risk being probed for migrant smuggling.

Also, a 23-year-old Iranian was found by the border police in southern Giurgiu in a coach, as he attempted to enter Romania with a fake Belgian residence permit. The border authorities stopped his journey and, according to the Romanian-Bulgarian protocol, handed him over to the authorities of the Bulgarian Border Police.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.