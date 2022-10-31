Authorities stop more than a dozen illegal border crossers in past 24 hrs

Thus, three Egyptian and three Bangladeshi citizens who were legally staying in Romania were discovered in a minibus driven by a 25-year-old Romanian; they were planning to reach a Western European state, the Arad Border Police said.The other group of illegal border crossers was made up of seven Syrians found in a specially arranged space in the ceiling of a coach driven by a Turkish citizen and traveling from Turkey to Hungary.Both drivers risk being probed for migrant smuggling.Also, a 23-year-old Iranian was found by the border police in southern Giurgiu in a coach, as he attempted to enter Romania with a fake Belgian residence permit. The border authorities stopped his journey and, according to the Romanian-Bulgarian protocol, handed him over to the authorities of the Bulgarian Border Police.