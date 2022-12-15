Authorization and control activities in tourism to be digitized

The Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) will develop an IT system for the efficiency of authorization and control activities in the field of tourism, whose database will be interconnected with other national systems, such as National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF), National Trade Registry Office (ONRC) and the Electronic Single Point of Contact (PCUe), the institution informs on Wednesday evening, in a press release.

The value of the contract concluded with the Romanian company Trencadis is 10.234 million RON (including VAT), the source of financing being the MySMIS project budget 127623/code SIPOCA 595.

According to the source, following the completion of the public tender, the contract for the implementation of the IT system was concluded with a Romanian technology company - Trencadis, specialized in software development solutions for the government and business environment.

"Digitization is the way in which we can truly support a modern and competitive tourism in Romania! As a result, through European resources, we will implement an IT system dedicated to authorization and control, which will eliminate the classic envelope file and repeated trips to the headquarters institution. More precisely, without any additional efforts, the system will facilitate the submission and obtaining of documents online, integrating other national databases, such as ANAF or ONRC. The reform also aims at the transparency of works, so that entrepreneurs can follow, in real time, the stage of their request," said the Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Constantin-Daniel Cadariu.

The computer system will also ensure the centralization and validation of information related to the registers of tourist reception structures, travel agencies, tourist guides and tourist heritage, as well as a viable environment for the promotion of tourist services, routes and local attractions.

As regards the control activity, the project will allow the creation of synthetic reports based on frequently found contraventional actions, so that optimal guidance measures and solutions can be introduced, in order to reduce the incidence of those irregularities.AGERPRES