Auto industry signals blockages in importing parts necessary in vehicle production (Ministry)

The auto industry has signalled blockages in importing parts that are essential for the production of vehicles which, up to now, had been acquired from the market of Russia, but also Ukraine, but we will act in an applied manner and come to the support of companies in the sector, said Economy Minister Florin Spataru, after a meeting with representatives of industrial sectors with a significant share of the GDP of Romania.

"Romania has exited the state of alert, yet it continues to face an economic crisis created by the military conflict between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which came on top of a pressure already felt by the industry due to price increases in energy. As part of the task force organized at the Economy Ministry which saw the attendance of the main industrial branches directly affected by the start of the military conflict on our border, we have managed to sketch an image based on the real needs in the market, so that we may act in an applied manner and come to their support," said Spataru, according to a release of the Ministry of Economy, sent on Friday.

"Furthermore, the representatives of the industry also signalled blockages in freight transport in Constanta Harbor. In this context, we believed it opportune, at one of the future meetings of the task force, to have the Romanian Customs Authority attend for applied discussions on the import conditions from EU and non-EU states," Florin Spataru said, Agerpres informs.