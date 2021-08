Average age of people who die of COVID-19 goes down from 71 to 68 years

The chairman of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday, that in the event of infection with the Delta strain of the virus, the average age of people who died has gone down from 71 to 68 years, 12% representing comorbidities.

"We notice a drop in the average age, from 71 to 68 years, so basically, it begins to affect younger people as well. And before, if 94% of people, who unfortunately died, by COVID-19, had comorbidities, at this moment the percentage has dropped to 88%. So, basically, 12% of the people who lost their lives in the last months because of COVID-19 were people who did not have associated illnesses. This raises the problem regarding the possibility of triggering a more serious form. And that is logical, because the viral load of people infected with the Delta strain is, apparently, 1,000 times larger than people affected with previous strains," the military physician Valeriu Gheorghita explained, during the National Audiovisual Council (CNA) reunion, where he pleaded for the broadcast of certain ads regarding vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 for children over 12 years old.