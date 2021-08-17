Average data transfer speed for broadband increases by 25 pct in 2020

The average data transfer speed over broadband has increased by approximately 25 pct in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to a release sent on Tuesday by the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM).

Thus, tests done by users on Netograf.ro - an electronic platform offered by ANCOM to internet users to verify the quality of the services they receive - show that in 2020 the average download speed at the national level for broadband increased up to 185.8 Mbps, by 25 pct more than in 2019, while the upload speed maintained constant at 111.4 Mbps.

In what regards mobile internet, the results of the tests done by users on the Netograf platform indicate an average download speed of 24.2 Mbps, similar to that of the previous year, while the average upload speed was of 10.2 Mbps, dropping by 19 pct over 2019.

The figures emphasized by the Netograf measurements reflect the change in 2020 of the number of very high speed connections (at least 100 Mbps) over broadband by 16 pct over the previous year, the share of very high speed connections reaching 80 pct at the end of 2020.

The average download speed for internet connections varies from county to county, between 95.2 Mbps (Covasna) and 235.5 Mbps (Ialomita).

In what regards mobile connections, the average download speed varies between 12.9 Mbps (Giurgiu) and 48.9 Mbps (Vrancea).

The deputy chair of ANCOM, Eduard Lovin, said that the increase in transfer speeds that users benefited from represents an important indicator of the resilience of networks and the performance of the service to access the internet in Romania.

The ANCOM report regarding the quality of services to access the internet in 2020 was done on the basis of a number of 322,777 valid tests done through the three types of Netograf apps: web, fixed terminal apps and mobile terminal apps, Agerpres informs.