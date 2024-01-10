Average monthly household earning - 7,301 RON, expenses - 88.1% of earning in Q3 2023

The total average monthly earning was 7,301 RON per household in the third quarter of 2023 and 2,918 RON per person, an increase of 5.7% per household and 5.3% per person, compared to the second quarter of 2023, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Wednesday.

Compared to the third quarter of the previous year, the total average monthly earnings per household increased by 9.5%, and those per person by 9.6%.

On the other hand, the total average monthly expenses of the population were, in the third quarter of 2023, of 6,432 RON per household (2,571 RON per person) and represented 88.1% of total earning, an increase of 463 RON per household compared to the second quarter of 2023. Compared to the third quarter of the previous year, the total average monthly expenses per household increased by 10.6%, and those per person by 10.7%.

Average monthly earnings were, during the analyzed period, of 6,829 RON per household per month (2,729 RON per person), increasing by 6.3% compared to the second quarter of 2023, and earnings in kind of 472 RON per household per month (189 RON per person), down by 2.3% compared to the second quarter of 2023